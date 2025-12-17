News releases
Get the latest news from Philadelphia-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about Philadelphia health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 215-823-5846.
January 8, 2025
The Department of Veteran Affairs has updated the GI Bill benefits process, allowing eligible Veterans with multiple periods of service to access up to 48 months of education benefits, up from 36. This change, impacting about 1.04 million Veterans, offers many an additional 12 months of benefits.
January 8, 2025
The Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) announced that several cancers will be presumptive for Gulf War and Post 9/11 Veterans, easing access to health care and benefits. This decision, part of the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to Veterans, removes the need to prove service connection.
December 20, 2024
The Department of Veterans Affairs announced initiatives to combat Veteran homelessness: awarding millions in Supportive Services for Veteran Families and Case Management Grants, plus launching the Mayor’s Pledge to encourage landlords to provide rental units for Veterans.
December 19, 2024
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has released its most comprehensive National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report to date, highlighting a decrease in Veteran suicides in 2022...
December 4, 2024
The Veterans Affairs (VA) Department is offering no-cost Pharmacogenomic (PGx) testing to Veterans enrolled at VISN 4 facilities through the end of 2025. This initiative aims to personalize medication management by analyzing 16 genes to optimize drug efficacy and minimize side effects.
December 4, 2024
The VA has launched an outreach campaign to enroll 1 million eligible Veterans from Vietnam, the Gulf War, Iraq, and Afghanistan in its health care system. The effort addresses health concerns tied to blast exposures, urging Veterans to access affordable and specialized VA care today.
November 2, 2018
The Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center (CMCVAMC) will host the dedication of “American Tableau” a new mural created through a partnership of the Veterans Empowerment Center (VEC) of the Crescenz VA Medical Center, Mural Arts Philadelphia, and the City of Philadelphia Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbility Services. The mural pays tribute to the strength and resilience...
June 3, 2015
Private groups come through for Philadelphia Veterans