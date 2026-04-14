PRESS RELEASE

May 18, 2026

Philadelphia, PA - The Department of Veterans Affairs, Philadelphia VA Healthcare System will host its Annual Adaptive Sports Clinic for Veterans who have limb loss(es) on Thursday, May 21, 2026, at the Riverwinds Community City, in West Deptford, New Jersey.

Philadelphia VA Healthcare System Hosts

Annual Adaptive Sports Clinic

WHO: The Philadelphia VA Healthcare System’s Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine, Prosthetics and Recreation Therapy Services

WHAT: Annual Adaptive Sports Clinic for Veterans with Limb Loss

WHEN: Thursday, May 21, 2026, at 9:00am

WHERE: Riverwinds Community City, 1000 Riverwinds Drive, West Deptford, NJ 08086

The Department of Veterans Affairs, Philadelphia VA Healthcare System will host its Annual Adaptive Sports Clinic for Veterans who have limb loss(es) on Thursday, May 21, 2026, at the Riverwinds Community City, in West Deptford, New Jersey. The Adaptive Sports Clinic exposes Veterans with prosthetics to a variety of sporting activities that they can play and compete in with adaptive sporting equipment including wheelchair basketball, adaptive cycling, bocce ball, and more. Recreation therapists and prosthetists work with Veterans and promote physical and mental health, wellness, camaraderie with fellow Veterans and connect Veterans to improve socialization while introducing new sporting activities.