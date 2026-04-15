Philadelphia VA Healthcare System Hosts Annual First Swing Golf Clinic for Veterans with Limb Loss

PRESS RELEASE

April 15, 2026

Philadelphia, PA - The Department of Veterans Affairs, Philadelphia VA Healthcare System will host its Annual First Swing Golf Clinic for Veterans who have limb(s) loss or other physical disabilities on Thursday, April 16, 2026, at the Indian Springs Country Club’s Driving Range in Marlton, New Jersey.

WHO: The Philadelphia VA Healthcare System’s Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine, Prosthetics and Recreation Therapy Services

WHAT: First Swing Golf Clinic for Veterans with Limb Loss and Physical Disabilities

WHEN: Thursday, April 16, 2026, at 9:00am

WHERE: Indian Springs Country Club – Driving Range

115 South Elmwood Road, Marlton, NJ 08053

The Golf Clinic teaches Veterans who have recently been outfitted with one or more prosthetics or other disabilities, how to swing a golf club and hit a golf ball. Veterans train with golf pros and VA staff. Later in the year, the Veterans are taken out on a golf course to play 9-rounds of golf being paired with golf pros or VA staff. Putting the skills learned is a part of their rehabilitation and helps Veterans promote physical and mental health, wellness, camaraderie with fellow Veterans with limb loss(es) as well as increasing their socialization and expanding their physical activities.