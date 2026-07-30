Philadelphia VA Healthcare System receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

July 30, 2026

Philadelphia, PA - The Philadelphia VA Healthcare System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance (NRM) projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for the Philadelphia VA Healthcare System in the third quarter of FY2026 are:

Electronic Health Record Modernization Infrastructure Upgrades - to improve the quality and efficiency of healthcare delivery to Veterans by providing a single, unified health record system accessible to VA staff, the Department of Defense (DoD), and community care providers at all CBOCs, VA Domiciliary, DOW Annex, Chester Annex, Chester Annex CHERP PROMISE, Chestnut St. Dialysis Center, Fourth St. VA Clinic

Installation of Physical Security Measures at the Community Living Center’s Exterior

Repairing of Floor Drainage Issues on the 5th through the 7th Floors in the Hospital

Replacing the Domestic Water Pump Booster System and Associated Galvanized Pipes

Installing Signage at the Pedestrian Bridge Above University Boulevard

Upgrading Patient Bedrooms in the Community Living Center’s Unit B

“This funding allows the Philadelphia VA Healthcare System to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans in southeast Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey,” said RADM Karen Flaherty-Oxler, USN (ret).

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $2.2 billion. That obligation of funds in the third quarter includes:

$915 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

$229 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

$11 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has: