Philadelphia VA Healthcare System receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

June 9, 2026

Philadelphia, PA - The Philadelphia VA Healthcare System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026.

The Philadelphia VA Healthcare System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funding to renovate the hospital’s sub-basement, begin phase 1 of replacing the roof in building 1 and funds to repair its steam and condensation pipes in another building during the first quarter of the fiscal year.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for the Philadelphia VA Healthcare System in the second quarter of FY2026 are:

Repair and replace the underground sanitary piping system at the Community Living Center first floor atrium

Repair the Heat Exchange system in the main hospital, Building 1

“This funding allows the Philadelphia VA Healthcare System to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans here in Philadelphia,” said Karen Flaherty-Oxler, Executive Medical Center Director.

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $1.064 billion. Obligation of funds includes:

$795 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $255 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $13 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work

better for Veterans. For example, VA has:

Permanently housed 51,936 homeless Veterans across the country in FY2025, the highest total in seven years.