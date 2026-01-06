Philadelphia VA Medical Center to receive infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

August 20, 2025

PHILADELPHIA – The Department of Veterans Affairs will realign an additional $800 million this fiscal year as part of the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program, which makes infrastructure improvements to health care facilities to ensure safe and effective patient care.

The extra funding means more resources to repair and update aging VA facilities and technology.

The extra money will be spent on a variety of improvement projects at various VA health care facilities across the nation, including the Philadelphia VA Medical Center, where the following improvements will occur:

Replace Roofs (Main Hospital) Phase 1, 2, and 3

Replace Hot Water Heaters Phase 2 - Main Hospital

Replace Hot Water Heaters Phase 2 - Research

Replace Chiller #4 for Main Hospital - Phase 1

Replacement of all Domestic Water lines

Correct Perimeter Fencing Deficiencies

Expand Electrical Substation to provide additional power

Correct Energy Deficiencies and through upgrade in the Building Automaton System

Install New Nurse Station and Nurse Call for Inpatient Behavioral Health

Repair Floor Drainage Issues at 5th - 7th Floors

Repair Patient Parking Garage to improve Lighting and Wayfinding

Renovate Police Suite to meet updated standards

New Camera System for Hospital and all CBOCs

Renovate Sub-Basement to Streamline Space for Support Service

Electronic Health Records Management EHRM Infrastructure Upgrades - to improve the quality and efficiency of healthcare delivery to Veterans by providing a single, unified health record system accessible to VA staff, the Department of Defense (DoD), and community care providers at all CBOCs, VA Domiciliary, DOW Annex, Chester Annex, Chester Annex CHERP PROMISE, Chestnut St. Dialysis Center, Fourth St. VA Clinic

Replace Sanitary Lines Building 1

Renovation of Laboratory Automation Room

Renovation for new Interventional Radiology Equipment that uses medical imaging to guide minimally invasive procedures, offering alternatives to traditional surgery.

Renovation of the new Linear Accelerator for radiation treatment for cancer patients

Renovation for New Prosthetics Lab dedicated to designing, fabricating, and fitting prosthetic devices and orthotic devices.

Renovation of Sterile Processing Services (SPS) for 2nd Cart Wash, (2) Ultrasonics, and New Critical Water Generator

Renovation of Public Facing Areas to Improve Aesthetics

Upgrade of the Signage System

Expand Primary Care Services with New Northeast Philadelphia Lease

“This is another step forward in our efforts to make VA work better for the Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors we are charged with serving,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins.

“Improved facilities, equipment and infrastructure help improve care for Veterans, and these additional funds will enable VA to achieve that goal.”

The additional funds will come from savings gleaned from various VHA reform efforts. The additions will bring total NRM program spending for fiscal year 2025 to $2.8 billion — a nearly $500 million increase from fiscal year 2024.

“As one of the oldest VA Medical Centers in the nation, these are critical infrastructure improvements needed to replace our aging facility equipment, roofs, drainage systems, construct new work areas for our nurses and VA Police, update our sanitation lines and more” said Karen Flaherty-Oxler, Medical Center Director for the Philadelphia VA Healthcare System. “This will vastly improve our operating capacity as well as construct an onsite One Stop Shop for Veterans needing prosthetics with the addition of a prosthetics lab,” she added.

The improvements announced today are the latest in a growing list of VA accomplishments during the second Trump Administration, including: