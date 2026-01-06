Philadelphia VA Medical Center to receive infrastructure improvements
August 20, 2025
PHILADELPHIA – The Department of Veterans Affairs will realign an additional $800 million this fiscal year as part of the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program, which makes infrastructure improvements to health care facilities to ensure safe and effective patient care.
The extra funding means more resources to repair and update aging VA facilities and technology.
The extra money will be spent on a variety of improvement projects at various VA health care facilities across the nation, including the Philadelphia VA Medical Center, where the following improvements will occur:
- Replace Roofs (Main Hospital) Phase 1, 2, and 3
- Replace Hot Water Heaters Phase 2 - Main Hospital
- Replace Hot Water Heaters Phase 2 - Research
- Replace Chiller #4 for Main Hospital - Phase 1
- Replacement of all Domestic Water lines
- Correct Perimeter Fencing Deficiencies
- Expand Electrical Substation to provide additional power
- Correct Energy Deficiencies and through upgrade in the Building Automaton System
- Install New Nurse Station and Nurse Call for Inpatient Behavioral Health
- Repair Floor Drainage Issues at 5th - 7th Floors
- Repair Patient Parking Garage to improve Lighting and Wayfinding
- Renovate Police Suite to meet updated standards
- New Camera System for Hospital and all CBOCs
- Renovate Sub-Basement to Streamline Space for Support Service
- Electronic Health Records Management EHRM Infrastructure Upgrades - to improve the quality and efficiency of healthcare delivery to Veterans by providing a single, unified health record system accessible to VA staff, the Department of Defense (DoD), and community care providers at all CBOCs, VA Domiciliary, DOW Annex, Chester Annex, Chester Annex CHERP PROMISE, Chestnut St. Dialysis Center, Fourth St. VA Clinic
- Replace Sanitary Lines Building 1
- Renovation of Laboratory Automation Room
- Renovation for new Interventional Radiology Equipment that uses medical imaging to guide minimally invasive procedures, offering alternatives to traditional surgery.
- Renovation of the new Linear Accelerator for radiation treatment for cancer patients
- Renovation for New Prosthetics Lab dedicated to designing, fabricating, and fitting prosthetic devices and orthotic devices.
- Renovation of Sterile Processing Services (SPS) for 2nd Cart Wash, (2) Ultrasonics, and New Critical Water Generator
- Renovation of Public Facing Areas to Improve Aesthetics
- Upgrade of the Signage System
- Expand Primary Care Services with New Northeast Philadelphia Lease
“This is another step forward in our efforts to make VA work better for the Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors we are charged with serving,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins.
“Improved facilities, equipment and infrastructure help improve care for Veterans, and these additional funds will enable VA to achieve that goal.”
The additional funds will come from savings gleaned from various VHA reform efforts. The additions will bring total NRM program spending for fiscal year 2025 to $2.8 billion — a nearly $500 million increase from fiscal year 2024.
“As one of the oldest VA Medical Centers in the nation, these are critical infrastructure improvements needed to replace our aging facility equipment, roofs, drainage systems, construct new work areas for our nurses and VA Police, update our sanitation lines and more” said Karen Flaherty-Oxler, Medical Center Director for the Philadelphia VA Healthcare System. “This will vastly improve our operating capacity as well as construct an onsite One Stop Shop for Veterans needing prosthetics with the addition of a prosthetics lab,” she added.
The improvements announced today are the latest in a growing list of VA accomplishments during the second Trump Administration, including:
- The backlog of Veterans waiting for VA benefits is down more than 37% since Jan. 20, 2025.
- Since Jan. 20, VA has offered Veterans nearly 1 million appointments outside of normal operating hours. These early-morning, evening, and weekend appointments are giving Veterans more timely and convenient options for care.
- VA has opened 16 new health care clinics across the nation since Jan. 20, 2025.
- The President’s Fiscal Year 2026 budget request would add billions to VA’s budget.
- VA has made it easier and faster for VA-enrolled Veterans to access care from non-VA providers at the department’s expense.
- VA has implemented major reforms to make it easier for survivors to get benefits.
- VA is processing record numbers of disability claims, reaching 1 million claims processed for FY25 on Feb. 20 and reaching 2 million claims by June — both achievements were done in record time.
