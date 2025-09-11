The Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center receives 5-Star rating, the top score in latest CMS hospital ratings

PRESS RELEASE

September 11, 2025

Philadelphia, PA - The Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center, a part of the Philadelphia Veterans Affairs Healthcare System, today announced it has earned a five-star rating as part of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) 2025 hospital quality ratings.

CMS’s hospital ratings are based on five categories: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and timely and effective care. A higher star rating, out of 5, indicates better performance on these quality measures.

Within the last year, the Corporal Crescenz VA Medical Center has instituted a number of improvements to better serve Veterans. These include: Safety of Care, Mortality, Readmission, Patient Experience and Timely and Effective Care. Overall, the hospital was rated better or similar to care in the community. Areas in which the hospital outperformed the community were in communication with doctors, communication with medicines, care transition, as well as lower mortality rates in patients with heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and pneumonia.

"These ratings highlight the excellent care the Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center provides our Veterans,” said Karen Flaherty-Oxler, medical center director. “Our job is to continue raising the bar for customer service and convenience throughout, so that our hospital and all of our other locations continue to provide the highest quality care for our Veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors we are charged with serving.”

As part of CMS’s 2025 ratings, 77% of VA hospitals that received an Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating received 4 or 5 stars, and no VA hospitals received a one-star rating. More than 90% of VA hospitals with ratings maintained or improved their 2024-star rating.

Overall VA improvements during the second Trump Administration

For more information, contact Rita Chappelle at Rita.Chappelle@va.gov or at (484) 609-5530.

View the star ratings and methodology for the ratings.