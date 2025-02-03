VA announces return to in-person work policy

PRESS RELEASE

February 3, 2025

Philadelphia , PA — The Department of Veterans Affairs today announced its return to in-person work policy, which states eligible employees must work full-time at their respective duty stations (agency worksites) unless excused due to a disability, qualifying medical condition or other compelling reason.

The announcement follows President Trump’s Jan. 20, presidential memorandum on return to in-person work.

More than 20% of VA’s more than 479,000 employees currently have telework or remote work arrangements. As part of the new policy:

Political appointees, senior executive service members, SES equivalents, senior level and scientific and professional employees will no longer be eligible for remote work arrangements. By Feb. 24, 2025, their telework agreements will be terminated, except for ad hoc or situational telework.

Also, by Feb. 24, 2025, remote work and telework arrangements for supervisors with current official duty stations within 50 miles of an agency facility will be terminated, except for ad hoc or situational telework.

By April 28, 2025, remote work and telework arrangements for non-bargaining unit employees with current official duty stations within 50 miles of an agency facility will be terminated, except for ad hoc or situational telework.

Remote work and telework arrangements for supervisors and non-bargaining unit employees with current official duty stations outside 50 miles of an agency facility will not be terminated at this time. Further guidance will be forthcoming regarding these arrangements.

Return to in person work requirements for bargaining unit employees will be announced at a later date.

VA’s policy allows exceptions for arrangements approved for employees as a reasonable accommodation due to a disability or a qualifying medical condition. Exceptions may also be allowed for military spouses with permanent change of station orders.

“This is a commonsense step toward treating all VA employees equally,” said Acting VA Secretary Todd Hunter. “Most VA clinical staff don’t have the luxury of working remotely, and we believe the performance, collaboration and productivity of the department will improve if all VA employees are held to the same standard.”