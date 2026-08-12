Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center (PHVAHCS) Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Program (PB-RNR)

The PB-RNR Program begins annually in the fall. The curriculum is structured to promote critical thinking and a gradual increase in responsibility, or graduate level of responsibility (GLR). Nurse Residents begin with close, direct observation and instruction at the bedside. As they demonstrate competency and sound clinical judgment, they progress to more independent practice, with precepting conducted in the wider care area. This supported growth model ensures safe, Veteran‑centered care while building the resident’s professional confidence and readiness for independent practice.