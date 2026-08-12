Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center (PHVAHCS) Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Program (PB-RNR)
The Post Baccalaureate RN Residency Program (PB-RNR) is a nationally funded training program through the Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA). The mission of the Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center (PB-RNR) is designed to support newly licensed registered nurses as they transition into professional practice, providing 100% protected training time to enhance competency, confidence, critical thinking, and leadership skills while preparing nurses to deliver high quality care to Veterans.
The PB-RNR Program begins annually in the fall. The curriculum is structured to promote critical thinking and a gradual increase in responsibility, or graduate level of responsibility (GLR). Nurse Residents begin with close, direct observation and instruction at the bedside. As they demonstrate competency and sound clinical judgment, they progress to more independent practice, with precepting conducted in the wider care area. This supported growth model ensures safe, Veteran‑centered care while building the resident’s professional confidence and readiness for independent practice.
Program Mission & Goals
The PB-RNR Program aligns with the VA’s mission to educate and train future healthcare providers. Our mission is to develop new BSN/MSN/MPN graduates into competent, professional nurses who deliver quality, evidence based, Veteran-centric care. Residents will expand their knowledge of Evidence-Based Practice (EBP), participate in quality improvement projects, and commit to lifelong learning through research and educational opportunities.
Key Goals
- Support BSN graduates in transitioning from advanced beginner to competent practitioner
- Develop skills for Veteran-centered, safe, quality care across acute, critical care settings
- Foster professional and leadership growth
- Complete 12 months of protected training and transition to employment serving Veterans
Program Highlights & Benefits
- 12-Month Comprehensive Precepted Training
- Didactic Teaching & Simulation-Based Learning
- Clinical rotation to primary, acute care, critical care, outpatient clinics, behavioral health and other specialty care areas
- Nursing certificates opportunities for Ultrasound Guided Peripheral IV Insertion (USPIV), and ACLS
- Multimodal approaches to facilitate learning that will assist the residents from a novice nurse to professionally competent nurse.
- No weekend or holidays shifts
- Professional Development & Evidence-Based Projects
- Paid Training Position with Federal Health Care Benefits
- Paid Federal Holidays, Sick, and Annual Leave
Eligibility Requirements
- Graduate of a Baccalaureate or master’s degree nursing program accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) or the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN)
- Possess a current, full, active, unrestricted RN license in the U.S. or its territories by program start date
- First professional RN role
- Ability to work full-time (8- and 12-hour day shifts)
- Be a U.S. citizen
- Proof of current immunizations & physical exam standards
How to Apply
Applications are accepted starting every March to prior to annual fall start date in September.
To apply, email CMCVAMC Medical Center Education, Attn: PBRNR Program Director, at VHAPHIEducation@med.va.gov
Preferred scan the QR code to complete survey and upload documents
Documents to include the following:
- Personal Statement
- Resume
- Un-official transcripts
Two letters of recommendation from nursing faculty
Interviews are scheduled and acceptance notification follows.
The CMCVAMC Post Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Program is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (http://www.ccneaccreditation.org/).
More information contact VHAPHIEducation@med.va.gov attention: PBRNR PD
Ready to launch your nursing career and make a difference for Veterans? Apply today and join a community dedicated to excellence in care and lifelong learning!