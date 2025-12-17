She received her Master of Science and Doctoral degrees from Drexel University where she was trained as a clinical neuropsychologist. She completed her clinical residency in the U.S. Air Force at the Malcolm Grow Medical Center on Andrews AFB, home to the U.S. President’s Air Force One. Following residency, Dr. Clarke served as an Officer and military psychologist in the Air Force for nearly seven years during which time she provided direct clinical services, training, education, and outreach to military members, commanders, and military families. Her previous appointments included Chief of Psychological Services, Flight Commander of the Mental Health Clinic, and Director of Psychological Health for Bolling AFB. Following her honorable discharge from military service, she relocated to the Philadelphia-area. Since that time, she has continued her service through her work with Veterans at the Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center as the Director of the Compensation and Pension Behavioral Health Program and the Suicide Prevention Program Manager. She also holds a Clinical Associate of Psychiatry appointment in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, where she serves as part-time faculty, instructing graduate-level mental health courses. Dr. Clarke believes that maintaining mental health is not limited to what we do individually to be emotionally stable. A healthy community is also a significant factor in our ability to develop strong emotional stability and live an optimal life. To that end, Dr. Clarke is active in her community as well. She has served in leadership positions while an active member of the Junior League of Wilmington and she is an active member of a Delaware chapter of The Links, Incorporated. Each of these organizations are comprised of professional women committed to voluntarism that improve our communities.