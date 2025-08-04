Virginia Davis

Dr. Ginny Davis, Ed.D., MPA, MS, BSN, RN, CPHQ, FABQAURP, has served as Director of Quality Management for the Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center since 2019. A registered nurse and nationally recognized quality leader, she oversees patient safety, performance improvement, accreditation, and regulatory compliance for the medical center and its community-based clinics. Her career includes executive quality roles in academic health systems across New York City, Connecticut, Wisconsin, and Philadelphia, as well as consulting for The Joint Commission/Joint Commission International and many large consulting firms assisting large national health systems in the design and implementation of electronic health records.

Dr. Davis earned an Ed.D. from Wilmington University, an MPA in Public Policy from the University of Delaware, an MS in Nursing from Columbia University, a BSN from C.W. Post College, and an AAS in Nursing from Colegio Eugenio María de Hostos Community College. Board-certified as a Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality and a Fellow of the American Board of Quality Assurance & Utilization Review Physicians, she is dedicated to advancing evidence-based practice, high-reliability principles, and Veteran-centered care across the VA and the broader healthcare community.