CMCVAMC FY20 Town Hall Dates

The Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical (CMCVAMC) has established FY 2020 Veteran Town Hall schedule to provide the medical center and Veterans an opportunity to share information.

The Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical (CMCVAMC) has established Fiscal Year 2020 (FY20) Veteran Town Hall schedule to provide the medical center and Veterans an opportunity to share information.

The CMCVAMC's Veteran Town Hall meeting dates are as follows:

November 8, 2019 – 3:30 p.m. Veterans Expo at PARX Casino **Counting for Saracini CBOC**

January 14, 2020 – 11 a.m., CMCVAMC, 7th Floor LVA Auditorium

February 25, 2020 - 6 p.m., Gloucester CBOC

March 24, 2020 - 2 p.m., CMCVAMC, 7th Floor LVA Auditorium

April 21, 2020 - 2 p.m., Camden CBOC

June 2, 2020 - 6 p.m., CMCVAMC, 7th Floor LVA Auditorium

July 21, 2020 - 2 p.m., West Philadelphia CBOC

August 18, 2020 - 6 p.m., Burlington CBOC

September 22, 2020 - 11 a.m., CMCVAMC, 7th Floor LVA Auditorium