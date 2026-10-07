Pharmacy Residency Programs

The PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program at the Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center prepares well-rounded, independent pharmacists through clinical, research, and administrative experiences. Residents practice in a variety of settings. They build expertise in evidence-based medication therapy management while working with interprofessional teams to provide patient-centered care to Veterans.



Residents also develop research and analytical skills and strong oral and written communication skills. These skills help them contribute to health care teams, educate patients and students, and serve the community.