Pharmacy Residency Programs
The Philadelphia VA Healthcare System, Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center, offers pharmacy residency training focused on clinical excellence and service to Veterans. Residents work with interprofessional teams, learn from experienced pharmacist mentors, and build the skills needed for advanced practice, leadership, and lifelong learning.
Eligibility Requirements
To apply for a pharmacy residency at the Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center, you must meet these requirements.
PGY1 Pharmacy Residency
- U.S. citizenship
- Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) degree from a school of pharmacy accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE)
PGY2 Pain and Palliative Care Pharmacy Residency
- U.S. citizenship
- Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) or Bachelor of Pharmacy degree from an ACPE-accredited school of pharmacy
- Active pharmacist license in any U.S. state
Completed, or expected completion of, an accredited PGY1 pharmacy residency
Application Deadlines/How to Apply
Submit all applications through the Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service (PhORCAS). Your application must include:
- Official pharmacy school transcript
- Letter of intent
- Curriculum Vitae (CV)
- 3 professional letters of recommendation
PGY1 Pharmacy Residency: Apply by January 1. NMS Match Code: 148213.
- RPD: Christine Hancock, PharmD, BCPS Contact info: Christine.Hancock@va.gov
- RPC: Tiffany Adeleke, PharmD Contact info: Tiffany.Adeleke@va.gov
- PGY2 Pain and Palliative Care Pharmacy Residency: Apply by January 10. You must hold an active pharmacist license in any state and have completed, or expect to complete, an accredited PGY1 program. Early commitment is available through VA Nationwide Early Commitment (VANEC). Learn more about the VA Pharmacy Residency Program.
- RPD: Paul S. Harden PharmD, BCPMP Contact info: Paul.Harden@va.gov
Current VA PGY1 residents may apply through the VA Nationwide Early Commitment (VANEC) process. For details and deadlines, contact the residency program. Email VHAPHIPharmacyResidents@va.gov
Resident Benefits
Our residents receive a competitive stipend and federal benefits, including:
- Annual stipend of $54,208 for PGY1 and $58,542 for PGY2
- 13 days of paid annual leave and 13 days of paid sick leave
- 11 paid federal holidays
- Eligibility for federal health, dental, vision, and life insurance
- Practice under a pharmacist license from any U.S. state
- Teaching certificate program, PGY1
- Paid time or support for professional conferences
- Transit benefits and parking
Contact the residency program
PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program
The PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program at the Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center prepares well-rounded, independent pharmacists through clinical, research, and administrative experiences. Residents practice in a variety of settings. They build expertise in evidence-based medication therapy management while working with interprofessional teams to provide patient-centered care to Veterans.
Residents also develop research and analytical skills and strong oral and written communication skills. These skills help them contribute to health care teams, educate patients and students, and serve the community.
Program Purpose
PGY1 pharmacy residency programs build on Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and outcomes. They develop pharmacist practitioners with the knowledge, skills, and abilities defined in the educational competency areas, goals, and objectives. Residents who complete the PGY1 residency will be skilled in diverse patient care, practice management, leadership, and education. They will be prepared to provide patient care, seek board certification in pharmacotherapy, and pursue advanced education and training, including PGY2 residencies.
Rotations
Required rotations
- Orientation
- Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT)
- Internal Medicine
- Critical Care
- Transitions of Care
Longitudinal rotations
- Anticoagulation: Direct Oral Anticoagulant (DOAC) Management
- Geriatrics/Community Living Center
- Pharmacogenomics
- Pharmacoeconomics
Elective rotations
- Cardiology (Outpatient)
- Critical Care Elective
- Emergency Medicine
- Home Based Primary Care
- Infectious Diseases/Antimicrobial Stewardship
- Mental Health: Inpatient
- Mental Health: Outpatient
- Neuromodulation/Treatment-Resistant Depression
- Pain Management
- Specialty PACT: Women's Health and Infectious Diseases
Teaching certificate: PGY1 residents may also earn a teaching certificate.
Current PGY1 Residents
- An Duong, PharmD
- Tammy Nguyen, PharmD
- Tarah Fuller, PharmD
Contact our residents: VHAPHIPharmacyResidents@va.gov
Past PGY1 Residents
- 2025–2026: Jordan Louis, PharmD; Han Tran, PharmD; Erin Torrance, PharmD
- 2024–2025: Ling Chen, PharmD; Megan Hutar, PharmD; Serena Zhang, PharmD
- 2023–2024: Carly Lewis, PharmD; Hannah Lin, PharmD; Bryan Zhang, PharmD
- 2022–2023: Matthew Blackburn, PharmD; Nathan Gemberling-Johnson, PharmD; Allison Little, PharmD
- 2021–2022: Brittney Auker, PharmD; Dilina Patel, PharmD
- 2020–2021: Taylor Conrad, PharmD; Nicolas Fields, PharmD; Kaitlyn Kross, PharmD; Yara Salem, PharmD
- 2019–2020: Himayapsill Batista Quevado, PharmD; Adina Klingman, PharmD; Marina Lemut, PharmD; Rose Zhang, PharmD
- 2018–2019: Laine Ferrill, PharmD; Kathleen Grassi, PharmD; Andrew Milewski, PharmD; Lin Tran, PharmD
- 2017–2018: Melissa Humble, PharmD; Yurea Park, PharmD; Jen Radzinski, PharmD; Rachel Von Vital, PharmD
- 2016–2017: Himani Doshi, PharmD; Christine Hancock, PharmD, BCPS; Kimmy Nguyen, PharmD; Ivan Puskovic, PharmD
- 2015–2016: Michael Drake, PharmD; Erika Goldberg, PharmD; Cindy Kaing, PharmD; Cibi Kandammalil, PharmD
- 2014–2015: Caragh Clayton, PharmD; Sean Crook, PharmD; Rachel Dimeo, PharmD; Jen La, PharmD
- 2013–2014: Sarah Ahmed, PharmD; Evdokia Metaxas, PharmD; Casmir Ogbonna, PharmD; Josh Pritchard, PharmD
- 2012–2013: Sarah Hallinan, PharmD; Tenley Poulin, PharmD; Andrew Tsiattalos, PharmD; Gregory Yugov, PharmD
- 2011–2012: Keisha Bivens, PharmD; Thanh Lam, PharmD; Amy Pitt, PharmD; Fabio Vogel, PharmD
- 2010–2011: Amira Bhalodi, PharmD; Rachel Dicker, PharmD; Janine Galasso, PharmD; Anoli Patel, PharmD
- 2009–2010: Christina Clark, PharmD; Seema Ganatra, PharmD; Diana Jason, PharmD; Joseph Kluck, PharmD
- 2008–2009: Esin Kadiev, PharmD; Aparna Kalidindi, PharmD; Elyse MacDonald, PharmD; Sheela Shah, PharmD
- 2007–2008: Katie Ang, PharmD; Laura Redmond, PharmD; Kathryn Wolk (Skiendzielewski), PharmD; Patti Yager, PharmD
- 2006–2007: Connie Law, PharmD; Rasham Shah, PharmD; Shannon Strausser, PharmD
PGY2 Pain and Palliative Care Pharmacy Residency Program
The PGY2 Pain and Palliative Care Pharmacy Residency is a 12-month program for pharmacists who have completed a PGY1 residency. Through clinical, research, and administrative experiences, it prepares well-rounded, independent pharmacists who provide safe, effective, and clinically appropriate care.
Residents build specialized pain management skills in specialty pain, palliative care, primary care, and mental health settings. When they complete the program, residents will have the knowledge, skills, and abilities of a clinical pharmacist specialist in pain management and palliative care.
Program Purpose
PGY2 pharmacy residency programs build on PharmD education and PGY1 residency training. They develop pharmacist practitioners with the knowledge, skills, and abilities defined in the educational competency areas, goals, and objectives for advanced practice areas. Residents who complete a PGY2 residency are prepared for advanced patient care or other specialized positions. They are also prepared for board certification in the advanced practice area, if certification is available.
Rotations
Required rotations
- Orientation
- Pain Management
- Pain Management, Opioid Safety, and Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PMOP)
- Palliative Care I and II
- Mental Health: Outpatient or Inpatient (selective)
- Precepting
- Critical Care: Intensive Care Unit
Longitudinal rotation options
- Outpatient Staffing
- Pain Management Population Health
- Stratification Tool for Opioid Risk Mitigation (STORM) Dashboard
- Substance Use Disorder Urgent Care (Stepped Care Clinic)
- Transitions of Care
Elective rotations
- Advanced Pain Management
- Mental Health
- Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT): Primary Care
- Treatment-Resistant Depression
Current PGY2 resident
Erin Torrance, PharmD
Past PGY2 Residents
- 2025–2026: Lauren Shiplett, PharmD
- 2024–2025: Hannah Lin, PharmD
- 2023–2024: Allison Little, PharmD, BCPMP
- 2022–2023: Shani Vilbaum, PharmD
- 2021–2022: Nicholas Field, PharmD
Christine Hancock PharmD, BCPS
Associate Chief of Clinical Pharmacy & PGY1 Residency Program Director
VA Philadelphia health care
Phone:
Email: Christine.Hancock@va.gov
Tiffany Adeleke PharmD
Inpatient Clinical Pharmacy Supervisor & PGY1 Residency Program Coordinator
VA Philadelphia health care
Phone:
Email: Tiffany.adeleke@va.gov
Paul Harden PharmD, BCPMP
Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner in Pain & PGY2 Pain/Palliative Care Pharmacy Program Director
VA Philadelphia health care
Phone:
Email: Paul.Harden@va.gov
About the Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center
The Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center is located at University and Woodland Avenues in Philadelphia. It is a major teaching hospital affiliated with the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine. The medical center combines clinical expertise, research, and Veteran-centered care. Each year, it serves about 58,000 Veterans in Philadelphia and the surrounding region of southeastern Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey. Services range from primary care and orthopedics to neurology, prosthetics, spinal cord injury care, and specialized traumatic brain injury programs.
The medical center is named for Corporal Michael J. Crescenz, a Philadelphia native. He joined the U.S. Army in 1968 and gave his life defending fellow soldiers during combat in the Hiep Duc Valley of Vietnam. He was posthumously promoted to corporal and awarded the Medal of Honor, which President Richard Nixon presented. Corporal Crescenz is the only Philadelphia-area service member of the Vietnam era to receive the Medal of Honor. The medical center was renamed in his honor in 2014.
The medical center is supported by five community-based outpatient clinics and a community living center. It connects Veterans to high-quality care across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. Through its long tradition of medical education and research, the medical center remains committed to the men and women who served.