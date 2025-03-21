Philadelphia VA Regional Benefit Office

We are open for in-person and virtual appointments, Monday through Friday from 8:00am to 4:30pm. Visitors seeking assistance from the Public Contact Team at the Philadelphia Regional Office are encouraged to schedule a virtual or in-person appointment on the Visitor Engagement Reporting Application (VERA). VERA is a self-service portal which allows visitors to schedule, reschedule, and cancel appointments. Schedule an appointment with VERA. You will receive email confirmation of your appointment.

If you visit, please bring a valid photo ID. Depending on the reason for your visit, you may need to bring additional documents and information about you and your dependents: Documents A copy of your discharge or separation papers (DD214)

Copies of relevant medical records Personal information Your Social Security number

Direct deposit information Information about your dependents Dates of birth

Social Security numbers We can help you find out what documents to bring to your visit. We can also request documents for you. Call us for more information.

The Philadelphia VA Regional Office is on the right side of Wissahickon Avenue and at the corner of West Manheim Street and Wissahickon Avenue. Free parking is available onsite. The visitor lot can be accessed from West Manheim Street and Wissahickon Avenue.

The nearest bus stop is located at the corner of West Manheim Street and Wissahickon Avenue, close to the building's visitor entrance. As of January 10, 2025, SEPTA updated the designations for their bus routes. Bus Routes "71", formerly Route "H", and "81", formerly "XH", stop at our building. You can connect to the "71" and "81" Bus from the Broad Street Subway at the "Erie" stop. The closest train station to the Philadelphia VA Regional Office is the Queen Lane station. The Metro service "Chestnut Hill West" stops at Queen Lane Station and can be caught from 30th St. Station, or Jefferson Station, or Suburban Station, or Fox Chase or Chestnut Hill West. The Philadelphia VA Regional Office is on the right side of Wissahickon Avenue and it is approximately a 10 minute walk to the top of the hill from the station. Visit the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority for route maps and schedules.