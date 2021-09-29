Carl T. Hayden Veterans' Administration Medical Center - campus map

Directions

From Interstate 17

- Take the Indian School Road exit and head east.

- Turn left (north) on 3rd Street.

- Take the second right into the CTHVAMC parking lot.

From State Route 51, Piestewa Peak Parkway

- Take the Indian School Road exit and travel west. Turn right (north) on 3rd Street.

- Take the second right into the CTHVAMC parking lot.

From Interstate 10

- Take the 7th Street exit and head north.

- Turn left at Indian School Road and then turn right (north) on 3rd Street.

- Take the second right into the CTHVAMC parking lot.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Carl T. Hayden Veterans' Administration Medical Center

650 East Indian School Road

Phoenix, AZ 85012-1839

Intersection: East Indian School Road and North 7th Street

Coordinates: 33°29'51.31"N 112°3'58.01"W