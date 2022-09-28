Phoenix VA Health Care System Hiring Fair

The Phoenix VA Health Care System will be holding a Hiring Fair on Saturday, October 22nd from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Phoenix 32nd Street VA Clinic located at 400 North 32nd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008.

To attend the Hiring Fair, applicants must first apply to at least one of the job announcements listed below on USAJOBS. Applicants meeting minimum qualifications for VA employment will receive an invitation to RSVP for the Hiring Fair. We ask that all applicants complete the RSVP form to confirm their appointment at the Hiring Fair.

If potential job applicants attend the Hiring Fair without first applying for VA employment positions listed below on USA Jobs, we cannot guarantee an appointment at the Hiring Fair.

All VA employment candidates must check-in room 1B101. All attendees of the Hiring Fair must enter off 32nd Street and follow the signs that state “Applicant Parking”.

The Phoenix VA Health Care System is hiring for the following positions:

• Advanced Medical Support Assistant

• Diagnostic Radiologic Technologist

• Environmental Service Tech (Housekeeping Aid)

• Food Service Worker

• Licensed Practical Nurse *Incentive available

• Materials Handler

• Medical Support Assistant

• Nursing Assistant *Incentive available

• Pharmacy Technician

• Psychologist *Incentive available

• Registered Nurse *Incentive available in OR & ICU

• Senior Social Worker *Incentive available for inpatient care

• Social Worker *Incentive available for inpatient care

• Supply Technician

For questions about the Hiring Fair, please contact the Phoenix VA Health Care System Human Resources Department at V22StaffingSSUTeamE@va.gov. Check back for updated information.