Phoenix VA Health Care System Hiring Fair

When:

Sat. Oct 22, 2022, 8:00 am – 3:00 pm MT

Where:

Phoenix 32nd Street VA Clinic

1B101

Cost:

Free

Phoenix, AZ — The Phoenix VA Health Care System will be holding a Hiring Fair on Saturday, October 22 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Phoenix 32nd Street VA Clinic located at 400 North 32nd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008.

All VA employment candidates must check-in room 1B101. All attendees of the Hiring Fair must enter off 32nd Street and follow the signs that state “Applicant Parking”.

