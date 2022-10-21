Phoenix VA Health Care System Hiring Fair
When:
Sat. Oct 22, 2022, 8:00 am – 3:00 pm MT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Phoenix VA Health Care System Hiring Fair
Phoenix, AZ — The Phoenix VA Health Care System will be holding a Hiring Fair on Saturday, October 22 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Phoenix 32nd Street VA Clinic located at 400 North 32nd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008.
All VA employment candidates must check-in room 1B101. All attendees of the Hiring Fair must enter off 32nd Street and follow the signs that state "Applicant Parking".