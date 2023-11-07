Skip to Content
Veggies for Veterans

Veggies for Vets @ Phoenix 32nd Str VA Clinic

When:

Thu. Nov 9, 2023, 9:00 am – 11:00 am MT

Where:

Phoenix 32nd Street VA Clinic

Main Lobby

400 North 32nd Street

Phoenix, AZ

Cost:

Free

The Phoenix VA, in partnership with Legacy Foundation, Gregory’s Fresh Market, and Peddler’s Son, are glad to offer  this opportunity in honor of  Veteran's Day. Simply come to the location and pick up a free bag of fresh vegetables donated for any Veteran who comes by (you do not need to be enrolled for care at the VA).

This event will have 250 bags, and will give them out until they are gone.

