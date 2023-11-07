Veggies for Veterans

Veggies for Vets @ Phoenix 32nd Str VA Clinic

The Phoenix VA, in partnership with Legacy Foundation, Gregory’s Fresh Market, and Peddler’s Son, are glad to offer this opportunity in honor of Veteran's Day. Simply come to the location and pick up a free bag of fresh vegetables donated for any Veteran who comes by (you do not need to be enrolled for care at the VA).

This event will have 250 bags, and will give them out until they are gone.