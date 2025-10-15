2025 VetsGiving

The Phoenix VA HealthCare System is hosting our 4th annual VetsGiving celebration on Saturday Nov. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Carl T. Hayden VA Medical Center, 7th Street VA Medical Center entrance! Enjoy food, games, music, giveaways, and more as we celebrate your service ahead of Veterans Day. Families are welcomed! For more information, contact prphoenix@va.gov.