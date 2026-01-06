Books for Veterans
When:
Where:
ACC South
650 East Indian School Road
Phoenix, AZ
Cost:
Free
The Phoenix Public Library's Bookmobile is returning to the Carl T. Hayden VAMC. Stop by! The Bookmobile will be at the Carl T. Hayden VA Medical Center every first Tuesday of the month. During this monthly event, Veterans will be able to get a library card; check out books, movies, seeds and culture passes; and connect with friendly library staff.
Tue. Feb 3, 2026, 10:59 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT
Tue. Mar 3, 2026, 10:59 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT
Tue. Apr 7, 2026, 10:59 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT
Tue. May 5, 2026, 10:59 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT
Tue. Jun 2, 2026, 10:59 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT