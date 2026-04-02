Join us for a celebration of creativity, healing, and community at the Phoenix VA’s 20th Annual Creative Arts Festival! This inspiring event showcases the artistic talents of Veterans enrolled at the Phoenix VA and continues a proud tradition of art as a pathway to therapy, expression, and connection.

The festival features original artwork, live performances, dance, and opportunities to experience the therapeutic and social benefits of creative arts. Veterans interested in participating can call 480‑524‑5036 or email Kristin.Garnaat@va.gov.

Want to learn more? Attend our open house on April 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Recreation Therapy Clinic. Registration will be open online from April 13 to April 17—call or email for the registration link.