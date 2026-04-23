Join us as we kick off another Veggies for Veterans event! This upcoming event brings together community partners and volunteers to distribute 600 bags of fresh, nutritious fruits and vegetables at no cost for our Veterans.

For nine years, Veggies for Veterans has helped bridge income gaps, expand access to healthy produce, and supported Veterans in managing chronic conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes. With more than 24,000 Veterans served and 109 markets hosted so far, this program continues to grow, inspire, and nourish our community.

We’re excited to carry this momentum into 2026 with five Veggies for Veterans markets planned throughout the year. Come celebrate the kickoff with us as we honor our Veterans and promote wellness, resilience, and community connection—one bag of produce at a time!