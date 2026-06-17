America 250 Veteran Resource Fair
When:
Wed. Jul 1, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT
Where:
ACC South
650 East Indian School Road
Phoenix, AZ
Cost:
Free
The Phoenix VA Health Care System is celebrating 250 years of Independence with an America 250 Veteran Resource Fair at the Carl T. Hayden VA Medical Center – ACC South from 9 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., July 1. Bring the whole family and join us for a fun-filled day featuring: live music, delicious food, face painting, Veteran and community resources and more!