Veggies for Veterans
When:
Thu. Jul 9, 2026, 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. MT
Where:
ACC - South
650 East Indian School Road
Phoenix, AZ
Cost:
Free
Join the Phoenix VA Health Care System for our second Veggies for Veterans event of the year at the Carl T. Hayden VA Medical Center, July 9. We will once again be giving out 600 bags of fresh fruits and vegetables to Veterans while supplies last. Sponsors for this event will include: Gregory's Fresh Market, Legacy Foundation, Fry’s, Arizona Complete Health, and Peddler’s Sons.