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Veggies for Veterans

When:

Thu. Jul 9, 2026, 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. MT

Where:

ACC - South

650 East Indian School Road

Phoenix, AZ

Cost:

Free

Join the Phoenix VA Health Care System for our second Veggies for Veterans event of the year at the Carl T. Hayden VA Medical Center, July 9. We will once again be giving out 600 bags of fresh fruits and vegetables to Veterans while supplies last. Sponsors  for this event will include: Gregory's Fresh Market, Legacy Foundation, Fry’s, Arizona Complete Health, and Peddler’s Sons. 

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