Women Veterans Midlife Resource Fair

The Women Veterans program managers and women's health psychologists are hosting an event for women Veterans going through midlife changes such as perimenopause and menopause. This event will offer education and resources through speakers and resource tables throughout the event. This event will be at Phoenix 32nd St VA Clinic. This serves the women Veteran population, as many are going through this phase of life and have expressed the desire for more resources and education. This event will allow our program to spread information to our women veteran population.