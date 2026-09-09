STEP and LITE 2026 Professional Development Graduation
When:
Fri. Oct 2, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. MT
Where:
1st Floor Education Conference Rooms 1-3
400 North 32nd Street
Phoenix, AZ
Cost:
Free
Please join us to celebrate and honor Phoenix VA's Leadership Development Institution, Leadership Initiative Training for Employees, Skills Training for Employee Performance, Virtual Aspiring Supervisor Program graduates on Friday Oct. 2nd from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at the Phoenix 32nd St VA Clinic, 1st Floor Education Conference Rooms 1-3. Cake & Refreshments Following Ceremony.