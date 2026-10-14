Phoenix VA receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

October 14, 2026

Phoenix, AZ - The Phoenix VA Health Care System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, after it received funds earlier in the year.

The funding is the result of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026. This spending is part of the Veterans Health Administration's Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for Phoenix VA in the fourth quarter of FY2026 are:

Renovate Infusion Clinic

Renovate and expand Laboratory

Renovate and modernize Operating Suite

Renovate Pharmacy Space

Modernize/Replace HVAC Units — Multiple Buildings

VA obligated all of the $4.8 billion that was available in FY2026. Maintenance projects approved in the fourth quarter of FY2026 include:

$1.183 billion to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $938 million for major building upgrades such as elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants. $560 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

This investment is one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has: