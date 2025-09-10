Phoenix VA receives top score in latest CMS hospital ratings
PRESS RELEASE
September 9, 2025
Phoenix, AZ - Phoenix VA Healthcare System announced today it has earned a five- star rating as part of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services 2025 hospital quality ratings.
CMS’s hospital ratings are based on five categories: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and timely and effective care. A higher star rating, out of 5, indicates better performance on these quality measures.
Within the last year, Phoenix VA Healthcare System has instituted a number of improvements to better serve Veterans. These include:
- Streamlined the Emergency Department admission process, ensuring Veterans were admitted faster and directed to the appropriate level of care.
- Optimized inpatient care and follow-up coordination, reducing unnecessary hospital stays and lowering readmission risk through timely primary and specialty care appointments.
- Led clinic renovations and space optimization projects, enhancing efficiency and elevating the overall Veteran experience.
"Our 5-star rating highlights the excellent care we provide to Veterans,” said Elijah Ditter, Phoenix VA Healthcare System’s Interim Executive Director. “Our job is to continue raising the bar for exceptional clinical care and Veteran experience throughout the healthcare system, so the Phoenix VA works better for the Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors.”
As part of CMS’s 2025 ratings, 77% of VA hospitals that received an Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating received 4 or 5 stars, and no VA hospitals received a one-star rating. More than 90% of VA hospitals with ratings maintained or improved their 2024- star rating.
View the star ratings and methodology for the ratings.
Overall VA improvements during the second Trump Administration
- The backlog of Veterans waiting for VA benefits is down more than 37% since Jan. 20, 2025.
- VA has opened 16 new health care clinics, expanding access for Veterans around the country.
- VA is spending an additional $800 million on infrastructure improvements to ensure department facilities provide safe and effective patient care.
- Since Jan.20, VA has offered nearly 1million health care appointments outside of normal operating hours. These early-morning, evening, and weekend appointments are giving Veterans more timely and convenient options for care.
- VA is processing record numbers of disability claims, reaching an all-time fiscal- year high of 2.52 million ratings claims for FY25 as of Aug. 8.
- VA has made it easier and faster for VA-enrolled Veterans to access care from non-VA providers at the department’s expense.
- VA has implemented major reforms to make it easier for survivors to get benefits.
- VA is accelerating the deployment of its integrated electronic health record system.
- VA partnered with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to identify and recover $106 million in duplicate billing.
- VA has brought tens of thousands of VA employees back to the office, where we can work better as a team to serve Veterans.
- In fiscal year 2025 through June, VA has housed 37,534 homeless Veterans.
Media contacts
Shevonne Cleveland, Chief of Public Affairs
Phone: