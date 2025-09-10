Phoenix VA receives top score in latest CMS hospital ratings

PRESS RELEASE

September 9, 2025

Phoenix, AZ - Phoenix VA Healthcare System announced today it has earned a five- star rating as part of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services 2025 hospital quality ratings.

CMS’s hospital ratings are based on five categories: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and timely and effective care. A higher star rating, out of 5, indicates better performance on these quality measures.

Within the last year, Phoenix VA Healthcare System has instituted a number of improvements to better serve Veterans. These include:

Streamlined the Emergency Department admission process, ensuring Veterans were admitted faster and directed to the appropriate level of care.

Optimized inpatient care and follow-up coordination, reducing unnecessary hospital stays and lowering readmission risk through timely primary and specialty care appointments.

Led clinic renovations and space optimization projects, enhancing efficiency and elevating the overall Veteran experience.

"Our 5-star rating highlights the excellent care we provide to Veterans,” said Elijah Ditter, Phoenix VA Healthcare System’s Interim Executive Director. “Our job is to continue raising the bar for exceptional clinical care and Veteran experience throughout the healthcare system, so the Phoenix VA works better for the Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors.”

As part of CMS’s 2025 ratings, 77% of VA hospitals that received an Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating received 4 or 5 stars, and no VA hospitals received a one-star rating. More than 90% of VA hospitals with ratings maintained or improved their 2024- star rating.

View the star ratings and methodology for the ratings.

