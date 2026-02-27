Phoenix VA upgrades health care infrastructure

PRESS RELEASE

February 26, 2026

Phoenix, AZ - Phoenix VA Health Care System today announced it has begun infrastructure upgrades to ensure safe and effective patient care.

These projects are part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair and improve department health care facilities in fiscal year 2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program.

Phoenix VA improvement projects for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 are:

Renovate and expand Laboratory

Renovate and modernize Operating Suite

Renovate Pharmacy Space

Modernize/Replace HVAC Units- Multiple Buildings

Renovate Infusion Clinic

“Improved facilities, equipment and infrastructure mean better care for our growing population of Veterans,” said Elijah Ditter, Executive Director, Phoenix VA. “Better care for Veterans is our goal, and these funds will enable us to achieve just that.”

These infrastructure investments are part of a host of important initiatives to improve VA during the second Trump Administration. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has: