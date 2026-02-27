Phoenix VA upgrades health care infrastructure
February 26, 2026
Phoenix, AZ - Phoenix VA Health Care System today announced it has begun infrastructure upgrades to ensure safe and effective patient care.
These projects are part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair and improve department health care facilities in fiscal year 2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program.
Phoenix VA improvement projects for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 are:
- Renovate and expand Laboratory
- Renovate and modernize Operating Suite
- Renovate Pharmacy Space
- Modernize/Replace HVAC Units- Multiple Buildings
- Renovate Infusion Clinic
“Improved facilities, equipment and infrastructure mean better care for our growing population of Veterans,” said Elijah Ditter, Executive Director, Phoenix VA. “Better care for Veterans is our goal, and these funds will enable us to achieve just that.”
These infrastructure investments are part of a host of important initiatives to improve VA during the second Trump Administration. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has:
- Reduced the backlog of Veterans waiting for VA benefits by 60%.
- Eliminated the backlog of Veteran families waiting for VA health care.
- Processed record numbers of disability claims, reaching an all-time fiscal-year high of three million claims processed Sept. 30.
- Opened 25 new health care clinics, expanding access for Vets around the country.
- Offered Veterans more than 1.9 million appointments outside of normal operating hours. These early-morning, evening, and weekend appointments are giving Veterans more timely and convenient options for care.
