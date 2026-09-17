VA awards $1.17 billion in grants to fight Veteran Homelessness

PRESS RELEASE

September 17, 2026

Phoenix, AZ - The Department of Veterans Affairs today announced a record high $1.17 billion in grants to 680 organizations across the country to help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

The grants, which will be distributed in FY2027, come after VA housed 51,936 homeless Veterans in fiscal year 2025, the most in seven years.

$855 million of the grants announced today will be awarded to eligible grantees through the agency's Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) program. These are one-year grants that will begin on Oct. 1, 2026. The grantees will provide case management and supportive services to:

Prevent the imminent loss of a home.

Identify new, more suitable housing situations for Veterans and families.

Rapidly re-house Veterans and their families who are homeless and might remain homeless without assistance.

$318 million of the grants announced today will be awarded to eligible grantees through the agency's Grant and Per Diem (GPD) program. These are three-year grants that will begin on Oct. 1, 2026 and are designed to:

Fund transitional housing with supportive services or service centers.

Support transition-in-place housing, where Veterans remain in their current housing unit while receiving services to help them move toward permanent, stable housing.

Provide special housing designed to better serve women Veterans and those who are chronically mentally ill, frail, elderly, terminally ill, or are caring for minor dependents.

View the full list of awardees here.

"Under President Trump, VA is making historic progress getting our most vulnerable Veterans off the streets and back on the path to self-sufficiency," said VA Secretary Doug Collins. "These grants underscore our commitment to expanding critical services that prevent Veteran homelessness, connecting those who have worn the uniform to permanent housing and providing the resources necessary for long-term stability."

The grants announced today are the latest in a long list of landmark VA achievements during the second Trump Administration. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has:

Enrolled more than 250,000 new Veterans in VA healthcare in 2026.

Opened 41 new VA healthcare facilities, expanding healthcare access for Veterans around the country.

Reduced the backlog of Veterans waiting for VA benefits by more than 70%, after it increased 24% during the Biden Administration.

Reduced the average disability claims processing time by 46%.

Completed a record high 82,083,918 direct care appointments in fiscal year 2025, up 4.1% from FY 2024.

Completed a record high 59,989,662 community care appointments in FY 2025, up 12% from FY 2024.

Offered Veterans more than 3.2 million appointments outside of normal operating hours, giving Veterans more timely and convenient options for care.

Launched a new Partial Claims Program to help Veterans with financial struggles avoid foreclosure. This is one of several ways VA helps Veterans keep their homes — in FY 2025 alone, VA worked with mortgage servicers to help 173,000 Veterans avoid foreclosure.

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If you are a Veteran who is experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness, call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-4AID-VET ). Visit the VA Homeless Programs website to learn about housing initiatives and other programs for Veterans exiting homelessness.