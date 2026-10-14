VA awards grants for adaptive sports programs in Arizona

PRESS RELEASE

October 14, 2026

Phoenix, AZ - The Department of Veterans Affairs awarded grants to community-based organizations in Arizona that provide adaptive sports programs.

This funding is part of $16 million in grants awarded to 91 organizations nationwide to advance adaptive sports programs for Veterans and active-duty service members.

Adaptive sports programs give Veterans opportunities to build independence, well-being, and quality of life through competitive and recreational activities. These activities include archery, skiing, cycling, wheelchair softball, hunting, and fishing. They help Veterans rehabilitate through recreation. They also encourage an active and healthy lifestyle.

View the complete list of grant awardees.

"Through these grants, we are strengthening access to adaptive sports programs that make a meaningful difference in the lives of Arizona Veterans," said Elijah Ditter, Phoenix VA Medical Center Director. "This support expands opportunities for Veterans with disabilities to stay active, build confidence, and connect with others through recreation and competition."

Since the start of the Adaptive Sports Grant Program, VA has awarded more than $150 million to expand access to adaptive sports nationwide.