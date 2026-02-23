VA Desert Pacific Healthcare Network Announces New Medical Center Executive Director

PRESS RELEASE

February 23, 2026

Phoenix, AZ - Mr. Elijah J. Ditter brings leadership, proven experience to the Phoenix VA Health Care System

The VISN 22 Interim Network Director is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Elijah J. Ditter as the Executive Director of the Phoenix VA Health Care System (PVAHCS).

Mr. Ditter has proven his capability and leadership through his role as Interim Medical Center Director since April 2025 and his position as Associate Director of Resources.

Mr. Ditter has played a key role in overseeing Facility Management Service, Fiscal Service, Healthcare Technology Management Service, Supply Chain Management Service, and more. His work with Human Resources, Information Security, the Office of Information and Technology, and Contracting further demonstrates his comprehensive understanding of VA healthcare operations.

His previous experience at PVAHCS includes positions such as Assistant Director, Executive Assistant to the Director, and various leadership roles in Quality Management. Additionally, his background with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and his Fellowship in hospital administration show his broad expertise in healthcare management.

Mr. Ditter is a graduate of the Senior Executive Service Candidate Development Program (SESCDP) class of 2024 and has served as Interim Senior Advisor to the VHA Office of the Chief of Staff in Washington, DC. He holds a Master’s in Healthcare Administration from the University of Minnesota.

“I am honored to be selected as the Medical Center Director for the Phoenix VA”, said Mr. Ditter. “I am looking forward to building off success and continuous improvement working with our Veteran Service Organizations, congressional representatives, the dedicated Phoenix VA staff, and especially the 125,000 Veterans who entrust us with their care”.

With Mr. Ditter's extensive experience and leadership, we are confident that he will effectively lead the PVAHCS in continuing to provide excellent care and services to our Veterans.