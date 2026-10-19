Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PM&R), also known as physiatry, focuses on restoring and enhancing functional ability and quality of life for individuals with physical impairments or disabilities. These services help patients recover from injury, manage chronic conditions, improve mobility, reduce pain, and regain independence. The department is comprised of a multidisciplinary team that includes physicians, physical therapists, occupational therapists, and other rehabilitation specialists, all working together to support our patients in reaching their highest level of function.