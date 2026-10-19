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Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PM&R), also known as physiatry, focuses on restoring and enhancing functional ability and quality of life for individuals with physical impairments or disabilities. These services help patients recover from injury, manage chronic conditions, improve mobility, reduce pain, and regain independence. The department is comprised of a multidisciplinary team that includes physicians, physical therapists, occupational therapists, and other rehabilitation specialists, all working together to support our patients in reaching their highest level of function.

PM&RS Providers

Physiatrists

Woman in red blazer and black shirt smiling against a gray background.

April Pruski MD, MBA

Chief of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Services

VA Phoenix health care

Robert Renfro MD

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Physician

VA Phoenix health care

Physical Therapy

Rachel Schider PT, DPT

Physical Therapy Section Chief

VA Phoenix health care

Lucas Bodine DPT

Staff Physical Therapist

VA Phoenix health care

Chundi Pramadashree PT

Staff Physical Therapist

VA Phoenix health care

Dulcinea Harju PT, DPT

Physical Therapist

VA Phoenix health care

Michael Koerner PTA

Physical Therapist Assistant, Geriatric Specialist

VA Phoenix health care

Jeremy Wolters

Physical Therapist

VA Phoenix health care

Paul Nearing PTA

Physical Therapy Assistant

VA Phoenix health care

Melanie Doyle PT, MSPT

Inpatient Physical Therapy Supervisor

VA Phoenix health care

Biasella Dillon PT, DPT

Physical Therapist

VA Phoenix health care

Alexis Young DPT

Lymphedema Physical Therapist

VA Phoenix health care

Elizabeth Castela PTA

Physical Therapist Assistant

VA Phoenix health care

Joseph Webster DPT

Physical Therapist

VA Phoenix health care

Rhonda Tillman NP

Nurse Practitioner

VA Phoenix health care

Recreational Therapy

A smiling woman with long hair in a green blouse stands in front of an American flag.

Kristin Garnaat MA, MT-BC

Creative Arts Therapist (Music)

VA Phoenix health care

Beth Dietrich CTRS, Ed.D.

Section Chief of Recreational Therapy/Creative Arts Therapy

VA Phoenix health care

Angela Di Venti CTRS, RYS-200

Recreation Therapist

VA Phoenix health care

Occupational Therapy

Jasmin Merida

Seating and Mobility Specialist

VA Phoenix health care

A professional portrait of a woman in a black blazer and blue scarf smiling.

Kassandra Pando COTA

In-Patient Occupational Therapy

VA Phoenix health care

Karen Kienzle

Occupational Therapist

VA Phoenix health care

Hillarie Hough OTD

Occupational Therapist

VA Phoenix health care

Diane Johnson OTR/L, ATP

Occupational Therapist

VA Phoenix health care

Erica Rodriguez OTD

Occupational Therapist

VA Phoenix health care

Chiropractors

Woman with long dark hair wearing blue shirt smiling in front of American flag.

Maily Tran DC

Chiropractor & Licensed Acupuncturist

VA Phoenix health care

Chronic Pain

A smiling man in a black suit and tie poses for a photo.

Oleksandar Trofymenko MD

Pain Management Physician and Pain POC

VA Phoenix health care

Jennifer Wilson PA

Physician Assistant – Chronic Pain Clinic

VA Phoenix health care

Teeples Philip PT, DPT

Physical Therapist (Chronic Pain Clinical Specialist)

VA Phoenix health care

Whole Health

David Donaldson NBC-HWC

Health & Wellness Coach

VA Phoenix health care

Last updated: 