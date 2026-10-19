Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PM&R), also known as physiatry, focuses on restoring and enhancing functional ability and quality of life for individuals with physical impairments or disabilities. These services help patients recover from injury, manage chronic conditions, improve mobility, reduce pain, and regain independence. The department is comprised of a multidisciplinary team that includes physicians, physical therapists, occupational therapists, and other rehabilitation specialists, all working together to support our patients in reaching their highest level of function.
PM&RS Providers
Physiatrists
Chief of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Services
VA Phoenix health care
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Physician
VA Phoenix health care
Physical Therapy
Physical Therapy Section Chief
VA Phoenix health care
Staff Physical Therapist
VA Phoenix health care
Staff Physical Therapist
VA Phoenix health care
Physical Therapist
VA Phoenix health care
Physical Therapist Assistant, Geriatric Specialist
VA Phoenix health care
Physical Therapist
VA Phoenix health care
Physical Therapy Assistant
VA Phoenix health care
Inpatient Physical Therapy Supervisor
VA Phoenix health care
Physical Therapist
VA Phoenix health care
Lymphedema Physical Therapist
VA Phoenix health care
Physical Therapist Assistant
VA Phoenix health care
Physical Therapist
VA Phoenix health care
Nurse Practitioner
VA Phoenix health care
Recreational Therapy
Creative Arts Therapist (Music)
VA Phoenix health care
Section Chief of Recreational Therapy/Creative Arts Therapy
VA Phoenix health care
Recreation Therapist
VA Phoenix health care
Occupational Therapy
Seating and Mobility Specialist
VA Phoenix health care
In-Patient Occupational Therapy
VA Phoenix health care
Occupational Therapist
VA Phoenix health care
Occupational Therapist
VA Phoenix health care
Occupational Therapist
VA Phoenix health care
Occupational Therapist
VA Phoenix health care
Chiropractors
Chiropractor & Licensed Acupuncturist
VA Phoenix health care
Chronic Pain
Pain Management Physician and Pain POC
VA Phoenix health care
Physician Assistant – Chronic Pain Clinic
VA Phoenix health care
Physical Therapist (Chronic Pain Clinical Specialist)
VA Phoenix health care
Whole Health
Health & Wellness Coach
VA Phoenix health care