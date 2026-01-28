As a member of the executive leadership team, she assists in the strategic implementation and direction for clinical services. She directly oversees Surgery, Research, Mental Health, Women’s Health, Performance and Improvement, Health Informatics, Dental, Pharmacy, Audiology, and Physical Medicine and Rehab Services.

She has served at PVAHCS for the past 11 years. She has worked as psychologist in the Mental Health Service Line and served as the co-lead of the Primary Care Mental Health Integration program. She later worked as the Associate Chief of Staff for Performance and Improvement and focused on projects that enhanced operations efficiency in various parts of the organization including Emergency Department and Inpatient flow, timely follow-up on test results, and processes that enhance provider ratings and patient satisfaction.

Dr. Gress Smith is also actively engaged in research, is a mentor and faculty on the Phoenix VA Summer Research Practicum, and an Associate Professor at the Department of Biomedical Informatics at the University of Arizona College of Medicine-Phoenix.