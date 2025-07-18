Vicki Callahan, MD

Dr. Vicki Callahan is currently serving as the Chief of Staff of VA Phoenix Health Care System since arriving on detail in March 2025.

Prior to her arrival to VA Phoenix, Dr. Callahan served as the Interim Chief of Staff at Eastern Colorado Health Care System and Chief of Staff at VA Central Iowa. Her VA experience began at VA Black Hills in Sturgis, SD as the ACOS of Surgical Services in 2017 and includes time as Deputy Chief of Staff at Kansas City VA. Prior to joining the VA, Dr. Callahan worked in private practice as a cardiac anesthesiologist in North Colorado, served as the Chief of Staff and Chief of Anesthesia services for the North Colorado region for Banner Health Care System.



Dr. Callahan graduated from the University of Kansas School of Medicine and subsequently served in the US Navy as an Intern at Brooke Army Medical Center, San Antonio, TX and then as the Senior Medical Officer of Branch Medical Clinic Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, TX. Following her time in the Navy, Dr. Callahan trained in anesthesia at the University of Florida and then completed her training and fellowship in Cardiac Anesthesia at the University of Colorado.

Dr. Callahan has completed extensive leadership training, including in the private sector with Banner Health Care - Advanced Leadership Program for Physicians. Since joining the VA, Dr. Callahan has completed NExT (New Executive Training) and QDP (Quad- to-Director Program) through the MidCon Consortium. Dr. Callahan looks forward to continued growth and development while serving fellow Veterans.