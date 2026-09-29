Honoring Service and Science: Ralph Ponce de Léon’s Lifelong Commitment to Helping Others

Sitting and greeting guests with a smile, Ralph Ponce de Léon has been a Phoenix VA Ambassador for almost four years.

Originally from El Paso, Texas, Ponce de Léon has lived in Phoenix for the past 60 years after serving in the Air Force from 1951 to 1956 as an airplane mechanic. He served in the Korean War in the 51st Wing, 39th Fighter Squadron alongside U.S. flying ace, Capt. Joseph McConnell.

After his service, Ponce de Léon attended Texas Western College, now University of Texas at El Paso, graduating with a degree in chemistry in 1960. He moved to Phoenix shortly after, taking a position with communications giant, Motorola. His contributions as a chemist helped develop and implement communications systems within the Apollo 11 lunar landing module.

“I hold it very dear to my heart working on communications systems that helped others,” Ponce de Léon said. “And it’s a point of pride that I get to help others here at the VA hospital.”

Ponce de Léon put on his red VA Ambassador vest after retiring from his career at Motorola. While his care at the VA is limited he speaks highly of the quality and care given.

“I took a nasty fall and injured my hand,” Ponce de Léon said. “I received immaculate care at the emergency room. I think VA healthcare is wonderful.”

Combining his experience of collaboration and outgoing personality, Ponce de Léon wanted to give back to the veteran community.

“Volunteering here is so satisfying,” Ponce de Léon said with a smile. “At 92 years old, it’s satisfying to know I’m helping others.”