Instruments 4 Success Continues Its Tradition of Giving with Donation of Five New Guitars to Phoenix VA

Instruments 4 Success continues its tradition of giving with donation of five new guitars and their protective cases worth $1,500 to the Phoenix VA Health Care System, Oct. 7.

The items donated by Instruments 4 Success, a local nonprofit organization, amplified by Veterans First Limited, will go to Veterans enrolled in Phoenix VA’s Outpatient Recreation/Creative Arts Therapy program.



“We are so thankful for these brand-new exquisite guitars,” said Kristin Garnaat, Phoenix VA creative arts therapist. “The Veterans in our program will be able to use these guitars to practice and rehearse with them while they are in class. There will even be a surprise for some of the Veterans who attend all the classes.”

Since 2018, Instruments 4 Success has been collecting and distributing musical instruments to Arizona military Veterans transitioning through VA hospitalizations, Building 31 and other inpatient, long term, therapeutic and care treatment centers.

U.S. Army Veteran and Founder Stephen Bradford of Instruments 4 Success said, “We started donating items to Phoenix Domiciliary-Substance Use Disorder (DOM-SUD) in Building 31 of the Carl T. Hayden VA Medical Center. The goal was to try to get Veterans to get a high from music rather than other harmful additions.” Recreation Therapy, including Whole Health and Adaptive Sports modalities, literally saved my life when I was battling my post combat demons. So, I am honored to give back at any opportunity that I can.”

The donation, presented by Instruments 4 Success’ Founder Stephen Bradford and Director Pat Little-Upah, included a selection of acoustic guitars: three Fenders, a Washburn, and a custom Singer Boutique, which will expand the range of instruments available for Phoenix VA’s music therapy sessions.

Music has long played a vital role in VA therapeutic programming, offering Veterans opportunities to reduce stress, build confidence, and find community through shared creative experiences. “I am hopeful that Veterans will be able to use these guitars and develop healthy coping skills,” said Garnaat.

Research and practice within VA programs show that music therapy helps strengthen coping skills, improve emotional expression, and support neural healing following PTSD and traumatic brain injuries.

At Phoenix VA, guitar‑based therapy remains a powerful tool in both individual and group settings. Garnaat notes that the instruments support non‑musical goals such as stress management, emotional regulation, and rebuilding social connection. Guitars donated by Instruments 4 Success will be used immediately in skill‑building groups where Veterans set personal goals, learn adaptive playing techniques, and explore music as a method to process emotions and develop new coping strategies.



As Phoenix VA continues expanding for Veterans, community support remains essential. Instruments 4 Success is one example of how local partners can help strengthen programs—and they aren’t alone. The Phoenix VA’s Voluntary Services team works year‑round with individuals, organizations, and community partners who want to make a meaningful impact in the lives of Veterans.



For those inspired by this donation or looking for ways to support Phoenix VA, Voluntary Services offers several avenues to give back. Supporters can contribute through financial donations, in‑kind items, or sponsorships that enhance comfort, dignity, and well‑being for Veterans across our facilities. To learn more about donation opportunities or to discuss specific giving opportunities, contact Phoenix VA Voluntary Services at 602‑222‑6419, or make an e‑donation by visiting https://www.cdceportal.va.gov/donate_at_facility/ and select “Arizona – Phoenix VAMC (644).”



To learn more about joining the Phoenix VA’s Recreation / Creative Arts Therapy program, Veterans enrolled in the Phoenix VA Health Care system can request a consult from their provider for outpatient services. Once received, the Veteran would be contacted to schedule an appointment and learn about available groups including Tai Chi, Yoga, Ceramics, Whittling, Painting, Arts and Crafts, Virtual Reality and Music Therapy.



Music Therapy is the clinical and evidence-based use of music interventions to accomplish individualized goals within a therapeutic relationship by a credentialed professional who has completed an approved music therapy program. The therapist uses music and all of its facets, including physical, emotional, mental, social, aesthetic, and spiritual-to help Veterans to improve or maintain their health.