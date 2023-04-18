Stories
VA Phoenix health care top stories.
Phoenix VA teams up with local pet organization to help Veterans
Nothing is more painful than being separated from loved ones, especially in a hard situation. For many homeless Veterans looking for rehousing, that is a reality they face, being separated from their animals—their loved ones.
Phoenix VA receives state of the art technology
The Phoenix VA Carl T. Hayden Medical Center received a new piece of equipment during a ribbon cutting ceremony May 3, that will drastically improve care for Veterans.
Phoenix VA Hosts 4th Annual Caregiver’s Summit
The Phoenix Veterans Affairs Health Care System (PVAHCS) hosted its 4th Annual Care Giver Summit at the 32nd Street outpatient clinic, May 10.
Staff at Phoenix VA Health Care System Wear Denim to Make a Strong Statement
Employees at the Phoenix Veterans Affairs Health Care System took part in Denim Day at the Carl T. Hayden Medical Center and its community-based outpatient clinics throughout the area, April 26.
Mexican Fiesta Competency Skills Fair at the Phoenix Carl T. Hayden VA Medical Center
Nurses don’t often look forward to completing their mandatory annual competencies, but the nurses at the Carl T. Hayden VA Medical Center have developed a reason to get excited for theirs every year for the past three years now.
Copay waivers approved for American Indian and Alaska Native Veterans
As of April 3, American Indians and Alaska Native Veterans living in Phoenix and surrounding areas will not be required to make copayments for either urgent care or health care provided by the VA.
Veggies for Veterans at 32nd Street VA Clinic
The Phoenix 32nd Street Veterans Affairs Clinic hosted its 6th annual Veggies for Veterans April 5, a program that gives vegetables to Veteran patients and Veteran employees.
Extra! Extra! Read all about it!
Are you missing out on what’s happening at the Phoenix VA Health Care System? Do you feel like the last one to know? Is everyone in your office talking about vegetables at the 32nd Street Clinic, but you don’t know why? Are your Veteran friends talking about the Fish Oil Capsule shortage?
Lifetime National Park passes provided to Veterans at Phoenix VA facilities
During the first three months of 2023, the U.S. Forest Service-Tonto National Forest partnered with the Phoenix VA Health Care System to provide 590 Lifetime National Parks Passes to Veterans at three health care facilities.
PVAHCS Reaches out to Veteran's in Rural Communities
The Phoenix VA Health Care System reached out to the rural towns of Overgaard and Show Low, to increase awareness of the clinics in those areas, March 8 -9.