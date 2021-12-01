Stories
PVAHCS grows to fit Veterans needs with the new Phoenix 32nd Street VA Clinic
The Phoenix VA Health Care System’s much-anticipated and newest outpatient clinic, the Phoenix 32nd Street VA Clinic, opened its doors to Veteran patient care, June 27, 2022.
Local Tuskegee Airman and Air Force Veteran Remembers Time in Service
Memorabilia and items covered the walls in his home, showcasing a humble man with a distinguished and notable military career.
PVAHCS Community Care team brightens the holidays for a local Veteran family
On Dec. 20, 2021, members of the Phoenix VA Health Care System delivered gifts to a Veteran family as part of the “Sponsor a Vet for the Holidays” program.