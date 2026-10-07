Phoenix VA celebrates LITE, STEP, and VASP graduates

The Phoenix Veterans Affairs Health Care System (PVAHCS) hosted a graduation ceremony at the 32nd Steet Clinic for employees who completed the LITE and STEP leadership development programs, Oct. 2.

The ceremony recognized graduates of Leadership Initiative Training for Employees (LITE), Skills Training for Employee Performance (STEP), the Leadership Development Institute (LDI), and the Virtual Aspiring Supervisor Program (VASP).

The six-month LITE program develops leadership and communication skills through mentoring, development plans, and process improvement projects. One graduate reported a 41% reduction in wait times for Suballocate injections in the pain clinic through her project.

Medical Center Director Elijah Ditter thanked graduates for investing in themselves and Veterans. “Be humble, be kind, and let your work speak for itself,” said Ditter. “People like working with leaders and people who are humble. It’s particularly important at the VA, because who we serve are Veterans.”

Candice Dixon-Connor, Phoenix VA Training Specialist and LITE Program Manager, urged graduates to use their skills to support others. “Great leaders do more than produce results. They build capabilities in others,” said Dixon-Connor. “They create environments where people feel supported, encouraged, respected, and valued. They help people begin to believe more in themselves.”

Rob Schwaben, Phoenix VA MRI Technologist, U.S Air Force Veteran and LITE graduate, said the program helped him understand the leader he wants to become. Lessons on empathy and active listening stood out, as did a visit to the VA national cemetery. “That day really helped refocus my perspective on the whole picture of what we do,” said Schwaben.

STEP expanded training opportunities through a six-week format that replaced School at Work. Three cohorts completed online lessons and weekly in-person sessions on teamwork, conflict resolution, communication, and stress management.

“Throughout this program, you have strengthened your skills in teamwork, collaboration, and mutual support,” said Rachel Davidson, Phoenix VA training specialist and STEP program manager. Davidson encouraged graduates to pursue new opportunities and apply their training to Veteran services. “I am confident you will continue to make a meaningful impact on the lives of the Veterans we serve,” she said.