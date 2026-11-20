The Phoenix VA Health Care System hosted a resource expo for women Veterans going through the health changes and challenges of midlife, Nov. 10.

The Women Veterans Midlife Resource Expo let Veterans meet VA staff face to face, attend seminars and take breakout classes led by Recreation Therapy. More than a dozen programs took part, including women’s health psychology, cardiology, breast imaging, nutrition, peer support and military sexual trauma services.

“We hope that women Veterans who attended the event first and foremost felt seen and heard,” said Ryan McGuire, Women Veterans Program assistant manager. “We hope that our attendees left knowing that they are not alone in their experiences they may be having during midlife, and that there is a community of support available through the VA.”

McGuire said many of the challenges women Veterans face in midlife are often overlooked.

“Women Veterans can experience delayed effects of military trauma that may resurface or become more noticeable during midlife,” McGuire said. “Menopause can also interact with trauma symptoms, with some women reporting increased anxiety, sleep disturbances, mood changes and difficulty concentrating.”

According to McGuire, many women Veterans also say other people don’t recognize them as Veterans. That can cost them access to benefits, support groups and health care meant for Veterans.

The expo was intended for women already enrolled at the Phoenix VA, but McGuire said many attendees didn’t know how much VA offers women Veterans.

“Many of the health changes women experience during this stage of life are manageable when they have access to accurate information, resources and care,” McGuire said.

Women Veterans can reach the Phoenix VA Women Veterans Program at . Women 40 and older can schedule their own screening mammogram by calling ext. 5498.