Phoenix VA Honors Retired Brigadier General Nathaniel H. Smith with Centenarian Award

General Smith was honored with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Centenarian Award and coin during a ceremony at the Phoenix VA Health Care System’s Community Living Center, where he now resides. Since Nov. 2020, the VA has recognized Veterans who reach the age of 100 with a personally signed letter and commemorative coin from the VA Secretary, a gesture of gratitude for a lifetime of service and sacrifice. Speaking at the event, organizers reminded attendees that the occasion marked more than a milestone birthday — it was a celebration of a life that has spanned wars and peacetime, generations of family, and a century of change.

Born on March 10, 1925, in West Palm Beach, Fla., General Smith grew up attending segregated schools, graduating from an Industrial High School, where he played football and tennis and took part in Junior ROTC. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in March 1942, just months after the attack on Pearl Harbor, and went on to serve at segregated posts in the United States and across the European Theater of Operations. During World War II, he helped supply General George S. Patton’s Third Army with fuel along the Red Ball Express, the legendary truck convoy system that kept Allied forces moving after the invasion of Normandy, earning a promotion to Corporal in 1944. After a brief separation from service in 1946, he was recalled to active duty and later served in Korea, where he was wounded in combat during fighting in the Chorwon Valley on March 13, 1951. His sacrifice and service earned him the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star, and numerous additional decorations. He went on to serve as a Colonel in the U.S. Army’s Active Reserves before retiring as a Brigadier General, a one-star general officer in the U.S. Army Reserve, then spent another 22 years in public service with the U.S. Department of the Treasury before retiring in 1983.

Now 101 years old, General Smith stays active with daily walks, morning exercise groups, and card games such as King’s Corner and Bingo with fellow residents and has often spoken of his gratitude for the caretakers who support Veterans every day. He was joined at the ceremony by members of his family, including sons: Dr. Rodney Smith and Nathaniel H. Smith II; daughter-in-law Andrea Smith; granddaughters Hadassah Smith and Gabrielle Smith; and grandsons Caleb Smith and Nathaniel Arthur Joshua Smith. Speakers shared highlights from General Smith's life and military career during the presentation, and Dr. Lynette Dorsey, of the Phoenix VA’s Executive Leadership Team, offered remarks honoring his service and sacrifice, closing out a ceremony that honored the courage, resilience, and lifetime of love for country, community, and family that General Smith represents.

View video recap of General Smith’s VA Centenarian Award and coin ceremony here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fc9eF0cnpiw.



View photos here: https://www.flickr.com/photos/pvahcs/albums/72177720336002370/with/55573819863.