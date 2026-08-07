Phoenix VA Honors Veteran with Centenarian Award and Coin

The Phoenix VA Health Care System honored Homer Beatty, a U.S. Korean War Army Veteran and Tribal Leader at the Hon-Dah Resort and Casino in Pinetop, Ariz. on the Apache Reservation with a Centenarian Award and coin, July 29.

Surrounded by family, fellow Veterans, members of the White Mountain Apache Tribe, members of American Legion Post 60, and the broader tribal and Veteran community, Beatty who is also the last surviving member of the White Mountain Apache Tribal Council from the 1960s to early 1970s was ecstatic to receive the award. Beatty said, “It’s good, I like, thank you VA” when asked how he felt about receiving the coin and the letter.

The honorary ceremony drew hundreds of people all gathered to celebrate a man whose century of life has been marked by service — both to his country and to his people and consisted of Phoenix VA’s Center for Development and Civic Engagement Chief Dustin Delcoure sharing remarks on the history and significance of the award and a short tribute on Beatty’s life and service and the award presentation which included Phoenix VA’s Medical Center Deputy Director Michael Welsh presenting a hand-signed letter and commemorative coin from Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins on behalf of the Department of Veterans Affairs. Welsh also recognized Beatty's remarkable milestone and lifetime of service.

Beatty served in the U.S. Army as an Infantryman during the Korean War, earning the Combat Infantryman Badge and the Korean Service Medal, and is a recipient of the Purple Heart. Beyond his military service, Beatty has been recognized as an Arizona Living Treasure for his lasting contributions to his community. Beatty also played a role in shaping the tribal developments of the 1960s to early 1970s, including the growth of tribal enterprises.

The Centenarian Award is presented by the Department of Veterans Affairs to honor Veterans who have reached 100 years of age, recognizing both their longevity and their lifetime of service and sacrifice.