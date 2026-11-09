Phoenix VA hosts 17th annual Mental Health summit

Phoenix VA Health Care System staff hosted the 17th annual Phoenix Veterans Affairs Mental Health Summit, an event designed to connect Veterans with local help, Oct. 27.

The summit, which took place at the Memorial Hall at Steel Indian School Park, brought Veterans together with community agencies that help with employment, transportation, housing and other needs that affect mental health.

“We're catching them before they get to a crisis mode by providing all the help we can in every avenue we can,” said Spencer Beck, Phoenix VA psychologist. “And for a lot of that, we have to look outside the VA and around in our local area.”

One of the keynote speakers, Jenna Gress-Smith, Phoenix VA deputy chief of staff, commented on the importance of these partnerships. Gress-Smith explained that the Phoenix VA’s mental health staff saw more unique Veterans this year with fewer employees, despite hiring struggles and a provider shortage in Maricopa County. “We can’t do it alone,” she said. “The care does not stop outside of our walls. We need you.”

The VA invited community groups to bring local knowledge and services that complement the VA care and mission.

“We are not competitive, we’re complementary,” Gress-Smith said. “These strong partnerships will help us close gaps, reduce fragmentation and create a connected system of care.”

Beck explained the origins of the summit, which began as a nationwide VA directive in 2009. The VA later required every medical center to host a summit. The Phoenix VA’s first event had was first held in the basement.

Today, the event focuses on social determinants of health, such as employment, transportation and housing, so Veterans can find help early.

To build those ties, the Phoenix VA created a community mental health liaison position, and so far, have built a directory of Veteran-friendly community agencies for mental health staff.

Veterans in crisis, or people concerned about one, can reach the Veterans Crisis Line by dialing 988 and pressing 1, texting 838255 or chatting online at VeteransCrisisLine.net.