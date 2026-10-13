Phoenix VA PA of the Year finds renewed purpose in caring for women Veterans

Shelly Crosson came to the Phoenix VA Health Care System looking for a change. The Veterans gave her something more.

“I love the patients here,” said Crosson, a physician assistant who provides gynecologic care to women Veterans. “Because they’re so grateful, it’s inspired me — renewed my passion for being a PA, actually, through the patients.”

Her colleagues noticed. Crosson received the fifth annual Catherine Yanni-Humbles PA of the Year Award on Oct. 6 at the Carl T. Hayden VA Medical Center. The award is presented each year during PA Week, Oct. 6-12.

“Right now, I have no words,” Crosson said. “I’m honored. I’m in disbelief. It’s amazing when your colleagues recognize you,” she said. “It’s nice to know that your colleagues recognize and see what you’re doing and appreciate that and vocalize it in this way.”

A suggestion from her mother

Crosson knew she wanted to work in medicine, but knew she did not want to be a doctor. Her mother, a nurse, offered another idea: “Why don’t you be a PA?”

Crosson said, “And then I looked into it. That’s exactly what I want to do.”

Crosson eventually came to VA, after over a decade into her career.

“I was looking for a change, and I wanted to feel like I was making a difference again,” she said. “I just felt like I could be impactful here.”

‘You just see the light bulb’

Crosson works in outpatient gynecology, and in-office procedures fill much of her schedule. She said the variety of patients means she covers almost every part of the specialty each day.

“That’s one of the things I got into gynecology for, is in-office stuff,” she said. “It’s never boring. Every patient is different.”

The PA of the Year Award recognizes four areas: clinical care, research, teaching and administrative work. When asked which one means the most to her, she said teaching.

Teaching, for her, starts in the exam room, such as when she explains a condition in a way the patient has never heard before.

“You just see the light bulb, and everything makes sense,” she said. “I love that when it comes to patients, where they can understand what’s going on with their body.”

It also continues with her co-workers. Crosson said she likes to share the knowledge she has gained over the years with nurses and fellow PAs.

Learning from the women she treats

But teaching goes both ways. Crosson has no military background, and she said her patients fill that gap.

“What’s been the most impactful is listening to these women’s stories of just what they went through, what it’s like for a woman to be in the military,” she said. “I really appreciate my older patients’ stories because it was before my time.”

Many of those women have seen gynecologists for years. Crosson said their gratitude after a visit with her and the way that they compare it with past experiences, confirms she chose the right profession. “It just makes you feel good … like I did the right thing.”

She also values the services VA offers that Veterans cannot find elsewhere.

“I like that I’m able to provide unique care that’s specific for Veterans that just other places can’t do,” she said.

Crosson recommends that PAs work somewhere else first before coming to the VA.

“I think you need to see outside the VA before you come here to appreciate it,” she said. “It’s very rewarding taking care of these patients, and I’m saying that considering all the places I’ve worked,” she said. “I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing.”

About the award

The Catherine Yanni-Humbles PA of the Year Award honors a physician assistant in the Phoenix VA Health Care System for excellence in clinical care, research, teaching and administrative contributions.

The award was established in 2020. It is named for Catherine Yanni-Humbles, a Phoenix VA PA who died of cancer in 2017. Yanni-Humbles cared for Veterans in the dermatology service during a career of more than 20 years at the Phoenix VA. Colleagues remember her for the extra effort she gave to Veterans and to her fellow PAs.

Nicole Barbaro, an emergency medicine PA, received the award in 2025.

To learn more about VA PAs, visit www.patientcare.va.gov/PA/index.asp.