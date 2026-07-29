Phoenix VA WWII Veteran Surprised with a New Look

WWII Veteran and last surviving member of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion Major Fannie Griffin-McClendon (Ret.) received an unexpected and heartfelt surprise when her Phoenix VA’s Community Living Center nurse rolled her into one of the center’s common areas, July 22.

Griffin-McClendon—one of the center’s most beloved residents was presented with three handmade custom wigs from Wigs Plus LLC through a partnership with the Veterans Health Administration.



Wigs Plus is a Veteran-and woman-owned small business with over 15 years of wig (Cranial Prosthesis) manufacturing experience that exclusively serves active-duty military service members as well as Veterans experiencing hair loss.

​The wigs were created especially for her, offering Griffin-McClendon the chance to try each one on and choose the style she loved most. In the end, Griffin-McClendon said that she liked hers the most, so Wigs Plus is going to make her a custom wig modeled after hers. The team also left the wig she selected from their lineup as a gift.

The idea began when Wigs Plus learned about Major Griffin-McClendon (Ret.)’s vibrant personality, her lifelong commitment to community, and her enduring grace. Inspired, the team wanted to honor her in a way that felt both personal and celebratory. Rather than offering a single wig, they designed three distinct looks, each one tailored to her preferences, lifestyle, and unique flair.

As the team unveiled the wigs, Griffin-McClendon’s expression shifted from delight to curiosity. She asked, “What made you all decide to do this for me?” Wigs Plus President Leslie Williams replied, “We wanted to honor you and show you something special today. It’s a day of beauty.”

With the help of VA staff and the Wigs Plus stylists, she tried on each piece one by one. Each wig seemed to spark a new wave of excitement, prompting laughter, thoughtful poses in the mirror, and lighthearted comments about how she would “turn heads down the hallway.”

Wigs Plus team members shared that the opportunity to create wigs for Griffin-McClendon was particularly meaningful. “We wanted to honor her beauty, her history, and her incredible energy,” Williams said.

For Veterans experiencing medical-related hair loss, speak with your VA healthcare provider about requesting a consult. Once approved, the VA connect you with Wigs Plus for a personalized evaluation.

To learn more about Wigs Plus, visit: https://www.wigsplusvets.com/.