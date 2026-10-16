The Phoenix VA Healthcare Suicide Prevention Team offers help through community

September is Suicide Awareness month and the Phoenix VA’s Suicide Prevention team is always working to provide resources and support for those in need. The team sets up a resource table multiple times a month, rotating between the main VA campus and outpatient clinics.

David Kohl is a licensed clinical social worker and suicide prevention coordinator for the Phoenix VA. Kohl has been a social worker for 32 years with 19 years of experience as a suicide prevention coordinator.

“I have a lot of ties to the military,” Kohn said. “My nephew’s in the Air Force and my grandfather was in the Second World War. I want to make sure they have the resources they need.”

Another available resource, the Veterans Comprehensive Prevention, Access to Care and Treatment Act, was next to the suicide prevention table. The COMPACT program was designed to treat veterans during an acute suicidal crisis. Acute suicidal crisis is when an individual is determined by a health care provider to be at risk of self-harm.

Debra Baldaulff, a Phoenix VA registered nurse with experience in pediatric, emergency medicine and mental health clinics, has worked with the COMPACT Act program for two years.

“I have ties to the military community with my dad serving as an Army officer,” Baldaulff said. “Working with the VA has allowed me to help this community. I’ve always been drawn to community care, like COMPACT, compared to working in a clinic.”

The COMPACT Act allows Veterans experiencing acute suicidal crisis to access emergency care to ensure immediate safety, reduce distress and connect them to any VA or non-VA facility. The program covers up to 30 days of inpatient care and up to 90 days of outpatient care, along with prescription medication and emergency transportation.

The Phoenix VA’s Suicide Prevention team hosts an educational resource table for Veterans at least once a week on the main Phoenix VA campus and are active in community outreach.

“I’ve always enjoyed this community, especially working with mental health,” Baldaulff explained. “Mental health and the work behind it is so important.”

If you’re a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, connect with our qualified Veterans Crisis Line, day or night, by calling 988 and selecting 1. You can also visit the VA suicide prevention resource page for more options.