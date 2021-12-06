Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Fellowship Program
The Phoenix VA Health Care System offers positions in the Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Fellowship Program.
The Clinical Neuropsychology Fellowship Training Program is APA-accredited and is designed to provide clinical, didactic, and academic training that will result in advanced competence in the specialty of clinical neuropsychology and prepare trainees for future independent practice. The training program is a two-year, full-time, education and training experience in clinical neuropsychology and is a member program of the Association of Postdoctoral Programs in Clinical Neuropsychology (APPCN). The fellowship adheres to the criteria designated by the Houston Conference on Specialty Education and Training in Clinical Neuropsychology and is designed to meet eligibility requirements for the American Board of Professional Psychology (ABPP) Diploma in Clinical Neuropsychology.
Fellowship Programs
For further details, about the Neuropsychology postodoctral fellowship, Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Fellowship Program below.
Neuropsychology fellowship application deadline: December 17
For further details about the Clinical Psychology postdoctoral fellowship, please see Psychology Fellowship brochure below.
Clinical psychology fellowship application deadline: December 15
Contact Information
Mary Lu Bushnell, Psy.D., ABPP-CN
Director of Training, Clinical Neuropsychology Fellowship Program
650 E. Indian School Road
Phoenix, AZ 85012-1819
phone: 602-277-5551, ext. 6561
email: Mary.Bushnell@va.gov