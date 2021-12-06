Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Fellowship Program

The Clinical Neuropsychology Fellowship Training Program is APA-accredited and is designed to provide clinical, didactic, and academic training that will result in advanced competence in the specialty of clinical neuropsychology and prepare trainees for future independent practice. The training program is a two-year, full-time, education and training experience in clinical neuropsychology and is a member program of the Association of Postdoctoral Programs in Clinical Neuropsychology (APPCN). The fellowship adheres to the criteria designated by the Houston Conference on Specialty Education and Training in Clinical Neuropsychology and is designed to meet eligibility requirements for the American Board of Professional Psychology (ABPP) Diploma in Clinical Neuropsychology.