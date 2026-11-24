Visitors seeking assistance from the Public Contact Team at the Phoenix Regional Office are encouraged to schedule a virtual or in-person appointment on the Visitor Engagement Reporting Application (VERA). VERA is a self-service portal which allows visitors to schedule, reschedule, and cancel appointments. You will receive email confirmation of your appointment.

Services are available on a walk-in from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm or by appointment Monday thru Friday.

Additionally, if you are unable to attend an in person appointment, there are virtual appointments available as well.

If you schedule a virtual appointment, one of our representatives will reach out to you via your contact information that you provide and the specified date and time of your choosing.