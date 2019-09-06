 Skip to Content
Committee member information

Find information about participating in VAPHS Research Review Committees.

Research and development committees

Review checklists

Initial Review (DOC)
Continuing Review (DOCX)

Policies and procedures

Research and Development Committee (R&DC) SOP (PDF)
Research and Development Committee VHA Handbook 1200.01 (PDF)

Resources

VHA Office of Research & Development Website

Training

Members of research and development committees must have earned the Human Subjects Protection requirement through CITI; committee members only need to complete this course once every three years.

Please contact the Research Office for a list of additional courses that may satisfy this requirement.

Stephanie Partee
Phone: 412-360-2380
Email: Stephanie.Partee@va.gov

Institutional Review Board (IRB) resources

Review checklists, policies, and resources

Members of the IRB may access policies, standard operating procedures, and checklists in ProSPECT.

Training

Members of the IRB must have earned the Human Subjects Protection requirement through CITI; committee members only need to complete this course once every three years.

Contact us

Phone: 412-360-2396
Email: vapthlRB@va.gov

Institutional Biosafety Committee (IBC) resources

Policies and Procedures

Institutional Biosafety Committee (IBC) SOP (DOC)
VAPHS Research Laboratory Safety/Biosafety Manual and Chemical Hygiene Plan (PDF)

Training

Members of the IBC must complete the Overview of NIH GuidelinesTMS (course #4251816). IBC members only need to complete this course once. 

Contact us

Email: Elizabeth.Toth2@va.gov
Phone: 412-360-2382

Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (IACUC) resources

Policies and Procedures

VAPHS IACUC SOP (DOCX)

Resources

Training

IACUC members must complete the Essentials for IACUC Members CITI course every two years.

Contact us

Email: Elizabeth.Toth2@va.gov
Phone: 412-360-2382

Research Scientific Evaluation Committee (RSEC) resources

Review checklists

Initial Review (DOCX)
Continuing Review (DOCX)
Modification Review (DOCX)

Policies and Procedures

Research Scientific Evaluation Committee SOP (May 2014) (PDF)

Contact us

Stephanie Partee
Phone: 412-360-2380
Email: Stephanie.Partee@va.gov

More information

